Netflix offers anime scholarship with Studio Ghibli master

Ever wanted to learn anime from the best? This could be your chance. Netflix and animation powerhouse WIT Studio have joined forces to offer up-and-coming anime artists the opportunity to study the Japanese art form on one of the leading courses in Japan – a six month programme created by former Studio Ghibli animator, Hitomi Tateno.

Even better, the talented students will get a full scholarship, covering the course fees and a proportion of living expenses whilst studying at the Sasayuri Video Training Institute in Tokyo. Are you an aspiring animator? These sketching tips and how to draw tutorials could elevate your work.

The course was created by a former Studio Ghibli animator (Image credit: Studio Ghibli)

Called the WIT Animator Academy, the scholarship programme is open to applicants between 18 and 25, who have at least graduated from high school by March 2021. Though non-Japanese citizens will be considered, you do already need to live Japan in order to qualify for the programme – and you have to be able to converse in Japanese, too. Note: You don't have to be fluent, just able to have "everyday conversations".

Applications must be in by 28 February, and you can apply on the WIT Animator Academy website. In the meantime, you can whet your Ghibli appetite with this Earwig and the Witch trailer, which gives a taste of what to expect from Studio Ghibli's controversial foray into CGI animation.

Read more: