New alphabet prints feature band logos instead of letters

Think you know your music? Test your knowledge with the new alphabet prints from UK-based studio Dorothy. Consisting entirely of letters taken from classic band logos, there are two different versions of the two-colour screenprints: the Alphabet of Rock and Alphabet of Alternative Music.

Not sure which band’s logo is J? There’s a handy A-Z key on the prints revealing the full list of featured bands.

How many band logos do you recognise?

“We fell in love with classic band logos when we were in school, doodling them onto the front of any exercise book that wasn’t covered in our mum’s wallpaper,” says Dorothy founder Ali Johnson.

“For us these alphabets bring back some brilliant memories and celebrate that perfect moment when design meets music.”

The alphabet prints measure 80 x 60cm and cost £30 each (around $38.50).

Related articles: