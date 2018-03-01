New coins feature A-Z of British life

26 new 10p coins have entered circulation in the UK, dedicated to celebrating everything 'quintessentially British'. Each special edition coin is based on a different letter of the alphabet, from the Angel of the North to zebra crossings.

Of course, in certain cases there has been some barrel-scraping (we guess it was a toss up between a xylophone and 'X marks the spot'), but in most cases the designers have really hit the nail on the head when it comes to capturing everything the Brits love most, including tea, the Loch Ness Monster and the NHS.

The coin attracting most love so far is the Q, which stands for – of course – queuing. It even features a parade of tiny, etched figures queueing politely across it.

Take a look through the full collection below – use the arrows on the right and left to navigate through the collection.

Image 1 of 26 A is for Angel of the North Image 2 of 26 B is for Bond

Image 3 of 26 C is for Cricket Image 4 of 26 D is for double-decker bus Image 5 of 26 E is for English breakfast Image 6 of 26 F is for fish'n'chips Image 7 of 26 G is for globe Image 8 of 26 H is for Houses of Parliament Image 9 of 26 I is for ice cream Image 10 of 26 J is for jubilee Image 11 of 26 K is for King Authur Image 12 of 26 L is for Loch Ness Monster Image 13 of 26 M is for Mackintosh Image 14 of 26 N is for NHS Image 15 of 26 O is for oak tree Image 16 of 26 P is for postbox Image 17 of 26 Q is for queueing Image 18 of 26 R is for robin Image 19 of 26 S is for Stonehenge Image 20 of 26 T is for tea Image 21 of 26 U is for Union flag Image 22 of 26 V is for villages Image 23 of 26 W is for the world wide web Image 24 of 26 X is for X marks the spot Image 25 of 26 Y is for yeoman Image 26 of 26 Z is for zebra crossing

Along with the A-Z coin range, the Royal Mint is launching a nationwide coin hunt, complete with a dedicated app – available for free on the App Store and Google Play. Numismatists (coin collectors, that is) can scan any alphabet coins they find, using their phone camera, then collate them into a digital 'collection'. The app will also reveal the locations where the rarest coins are being found.

Find out more about the coins on the Royal Mint website (it's currently down due to high volumes of traffic... but you can always wait in the queue).

