CorelDRAW for Mac finally arrives

Earlier this week, Corel launched the new and improved version of its graphic design package, CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019. As well as boasting new features, CorelDRAW is now also available on macOS once again.

Long-time followers of Corel might remember that the graphics suite used to be available on macOS before it was put to rest way back in 2001. Now it's been specially rebuilt and retooled by Corel to provide a "true native Mac experience" that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the previously Windows-exclusive release.

On top of this, Corel has also rolled out a slimmed-down version of the suite called CorelDRAW.app. This alternative version of the vector art app is designed to be accessible from any web browser and aims to make it easier for creators to work on and share projects while out and about.

This all indicates that Corel is upping its game as it fights to compete with the likes of Serif and Adobe (see our list of the best alternatives to Photoshop here).

Work on assets while on the go with CorelDRAW.app

With this new release, you can fire up CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019 on macOS and find an interface that has been built to support Mac elements such as Dark Mode and the Touch Bar.

"CorelDRAW has built its reputation as a leading graphics suite that's focused on professional results, output, and ease of use," says senior director of products at CorelDRAW and Productivity, John Falsetto.

"When it comes to delivering outstanding projects every time, designers deserve real choice. With 2019, we're bringing the power of CorelDRAW in a truly native experience to the Mac, delivering the high-end tools professionals need."

The CorelDRAW.app is the standout new feature accompanying the macOS launch. With this web-accessible version of the suite, users will be able to access files saved to the cloud as well as resave to .cdr. This is a convenient way to share assets, especially vector images, with clients and colleagues.

We're bringing the power of CorelDRAW in a truly native experience to the Mac John Falsetto

Other new features include the pixel workflow, which sharpens blurry images for use on the web. Illustrators managing lots of objects will find their workflow streamlined thank to the Object Docker interface, which makes it quick and easy to select assets. When paired with the new text-search function, the Objects menu can also allow creators to search by certain criteria, such as colour fill and line type.

Topping off the release is the non-destructive effects stack. This feature makes it possible to apply a series of effects to an object, all of which can be tweaked without affecting the object in question.

Search by colour fill with the new Object menu search.

If you're interested in buying CorelDRAW Graphics Suite 2019, it's available for both Windows and macOS for $499/ £599.99. Windows users who've already got a previous version of the software can upgrade for $199/ £299.99. A free trial is also available for designers looking to try before they buy.

