New Wacom Bamboo pads sync the analogue and digital

The best ideas can strike at any time, and it's every creative's nightmare that these flashes of genius get lost in the pages of a notebook never to be seen again. Smartpads are an ingenious digital solution to this age old analogue problem, and the latest generation of devices from Wacom are set to enhance the workflow of designers and creative directors everywhere.

Released at the start of the month, the latest wave of Wacom smartpads is made up of the Bamboo Slate and the Bamboo Folio. Each allows users to create with their preferred tools and then save their projects to the cloud to be shared and worked on as digital files later.

The Bamboo Folio lets creatives work smarter with their favourite tools

Both come with a smartpen with an extra refill, a notepad, and a micro USB cable. The Bamboo Folio comes in a standard large size with a protective cover to keep all your work safe. Meanwhile the Bamboo Slate is more of a traditional open faced pad that comes in both a large and a small, making it the perfect choice to take out and about.

The Bamboo Slate converts handwritten ideas into files with the click of a button

When used with the Bamboo Paper app and Inkspace Plus, saved notes and illustrations can be easily highlighted and modified either on your own or as part of a larger creative team.

We'll be taking a closer look at these smartpads in the near future, say keep an eye on Creative Bloq for our review of the Bamboo Folio and the Bamboo Slate.