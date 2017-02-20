New Wolverine movie poster gets designers talking

Fans of the X-Men character Wolverine are in for a treat as the grizzled comic hero returns for his third solo film outing. Taking its inspiration from Old Man Logan by Mark Millar and Steve McNiven, the upcoming film, Logan, appears to tell a more mature and grittier story that sees an older Wolverine battle it out one last time in a post-apocalyptic future.

The film is scheduled for first release at the end of February, but audiences have been given a taste of what to expect with this vintage poster design by Dave Rapozafor the IMAX screenings.

Click to see the full size poster

With a strong character-lead design, rich yet dusty colours and a bold and blocky typeface, the poster for Logan looks like a mix between a Western and an 80's action film. We particularly like the faded folds that line the image.

It's a winning combination that moves away from some of the more shiny photo-composites that have become the norm for comic book film posters over the years, and it perfectly reflects the tone the movie seems to be going for.

The design also appears to have gone down well with fans, with the design winning lots of admirers on Twitter.

Very happy to share the IMAX poster I painted for the upcoming Logan! Look for the poster in theaters soon! #Logan https://t.co/vGZ6o3fMcl pic.twitter.com/zb2ZHwdysEFebruary 14, 2017

Very cool poster for Logan... pic.twitter.com/Kpb4hVuTfGFebruary 15, 2017

this is lovely and everything, but could someone credit the artist? i'd like to know where to direct my praise! https://t.co/BzvBiD6L5ZFebruary 14, 2017

The new poster for LOGAN is not fucking around. Extra credit for the painted fold lines. 👏👏👏 @DaveRapoza pic.twitter.com/Cz1vY1eQRpFebruary 14, 2017

I absolutely love this @IMAX poster for #Logan !https://t.co/1kthMSHbzW pic.twitter.com/2EEgAx2Ry6February 15, 2017

The poster has even inspired other designers and illustrators to create their own versions and fan art.

Looking forward to @WolverineMovie! Felt compelled to do a quick #Logan portrait. pic.twitter.com/q7XpcwlL7XFebruary 18, 2017

#wip 3 @RealHughJackman as #logan #x23 #xmen #wolverine #poster #art @derwentpencils on @winsorandnewton bristol pic.twitter.com/6a20WMXhutFebruary 13, 2017

My Variant Poster for #Logan.(due Mar. 3) It was an honor to contribute a small part to the iconic Wolverine legacy of @RealHughJackman. pic.twitter.com/K00eRuvG2sFebruary 17, 2017

Absolutely love this #Logan poster by @babsdraws pic.twitter.com/QcI1mvYy3tFebruary 18, 2017

Process peek of my @WolverineMovie LOGAN poster!! Always fun to see this stuff so when I have it I try to share! :) pic.twitter.com/UbO5hQHkWGFebruary 18, 2017

