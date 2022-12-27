Get huge savings on accessories in the New Year Cricut sale

Anyone lucky enough to get a Cricut machine for Christmas might not want to leave it too long to stock up on accessories. Whatever projects your planning to use your craft machine for, it makes sense to stock up now, because the New Year Cricut sale has big savings across tools and accessories, with some bundles well under half price.

In the US, you can get the Smart Materials Everything Bundle for $268.87 $149.99 (opens in new tab) and the Everything Materials Bundle for $247.83 $99.99 (opens in new tab). That last one's a saving of almost 60%. And if you already have some of the tools and don't need a bundle, there are also plenty of savings on individual materials packs at the Cricut online store (opens in new tab).

For those in the UK, you can get the Everything Materials Bundle for £178.44 £99.99 (opens in new tab) or the Smart Materials Essentials Bundle for £186.92 £119.99 (opens in new tab).

The best Cricut sale deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Cricut Everything Materials Bundle: $247.83 $99.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)

Save $147.84: The Everything Materials Bundle has everything you need to get started exploring what Cricut machines can do on a range of different projects. It includes everything from iron-on samplers to stencil vinyl, poster board, glitter card stock, pens and tools such as a scoring knife and stylus, Basic Tool Set and a variety of cutting mats.

(opens in new tab) Cricut Smart Materials Everything bundle: $268.87 $149.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)

Save $118.88

If you have the Cricut Maker 3 or Cricut Explore 3, their big advantage over previous models is their ability to work with Smart Materials, which work without a cutting mat. This pack has all the essentials to get started, with a range of removable and permanent 3ft Smart Vinyl samplers plus transfer tape and Smart Iron On glitter and holographic material, pens, the Essential Tool Set and Basic Tools set.

(opens in new tab) Cricut Essentials Materials Bundle: $133.42 $69.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)

Save $63.43

If you want to start with just the Cricut essentials, this materials bundle includes an Everyday Iron-On Sampler, Elegance, Premium Vinyl Sampler, Transfer Tape, Cricut's True Control Knife a variety of cutting mats, the Basic Tool Set and Portable Trimmer.

The best Cricut sale deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Cricut Everything Materials Bundle: £178.44 £99.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)

Save $147.84: For anyone who's just got a Cricut machine, this Everything Materials & Accessories Bundle is the perfect pack to get started exploring what your device can do. It contains a Basic Tool Set, cutting mats and plenty of materials to get started with.

(opens in new tab) Cricut Smart Materials Essentials Bundle: £186.92 £119.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)

Save £66.93: If you have the Cricut Maker 3 or Explore 3, you might want to start exploring your machine's Smart Materials capabilities with this pack of essential tools and materials. It includes a range of Smart Vinyls and Iron-Ons plus essential tools.

(opens in new tab) Cricut Infusible Ink Everything Bundle: £186.92 £98.99 at Cricut (opens in new tab)

Save £66.93: If you're more interested in working with ink, the Cricut Infusible Ink Everything Bundle is the way to go. Compatible with Cricut Maker and Cricut Explore Machines but also the Cricut EasyPress 2, this pack includes five transfer sheet patterns, four transfer sheets, blank coasters, a blank tote bag and Infusible Ink 1.0 Markers and 0.4 pens.

