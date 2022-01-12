Now’s your chance to buy your very own Rolling Stones NFT

If you've been living under a rock, you may not know about the rise of the NFT (or non-fungible token). NFTs are redeemable against digital artwork and they have been taking over the internet and crypto community for a little while now. But a recent NFT to hit the market has not only an iconic design, but also a lovely sentiment.

Over 5,000 AI-generated NFTs based on Ruby Mazur's 'Blah Blah Blah' album cover artwork were released last week into the world to raise money for the charity FCancer that contributes to cancer research and patient support. The charity wasn't chosen at random – Mazur was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour a year ago, and given just six months to live.

Mazur has used those extra six months well, and the NFTs based on the famous The Rolling Stones logo of a tongue and a mouth from their 1971 Tumbling Dice album cover (below) are seriously cool. If you're still feeling confused about NFTs, don't worry, we have a super nifty guide on all the ins and out of what are NFTs.

The Rolling Stones cover art for the 'Tumbling Dice' album (Image credit: The Rolling Stones)

"I think it’s great that there will be all of these different variations of my painting," says Mazur in an interview with NFT News Today. "At most NFT auctions, we’re talking about very sizeable sums of money being exchanged. Here, we’re offering lots of people the chance to purchase a generative NFT at a price they can afford and do some good at the same time". You can get your hands on your Rolling Stones NFT over on the Cosmic Wire website.

(Image credit: Ruby Mazur/The Rolling Stones)

With 100% of the proceeds going to the FCancer charity, there's no better way to get your foot in the NFT door than buying one of the 5000 designs and donating some money to charity at the same time? Fancy the sound of creating your own NFTs? Then check our guide on how to make and sell NFTs.

