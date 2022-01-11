Ingenious PS5 custom control adapter allows one-handed play

There is nothing cooler than innovative 3D designs that make products more inclusive. And this incredible new PlayStation DualSense custom controller does exactly that, allowing users to play their favourite games one-handed.

YouTuber Akaki Kuumeri has created a 3D printed modification that fits on a PlayStation DualSense controller, giving them the ability to play the popular console with one hand. The mod allows players to move the left joystick using a surface like a desk or your thigh, with the L1 and L2 buttons repositioned so they're easier to access. Want to create your own 3D mod? Treat yourself to your very own 3D printer.

Kuumeri shared his creation in a video (see above) that explains the mechanics behind the modification, as well as how to fit the design to your controller. The mod even allows gamers to add their own custom D-pad and face button adapter so the thumb can reach, and is available for both left and right-handed people.

Kuumeri has made the design available to download for free over on Prusa Printers, so if you have a 3D printer you can give it a go. We hope future iterations sees Kuumeri create a similar mechanic that will works with the likes of the Xbox and Nintendo Switch – after all, it's pretty difficult to get a hold of the PS5 nowadays (if you're still on the hunt, make sure you check out our guide on where to pre-order the PS5). If you wanted to have a go at designing your very own PlayStation mods, then check out our roundup of the best 3D modelling software.

