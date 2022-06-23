This Obi-Wan Kenobi poster gave me chills

It's been an exciting few years for the Star Wars fanbase with the release of The Mandalorian, The Book Of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi (not to mention the Andor series set to release in August). And on top of all this, Disney has been treating to us to some awesome posters – like this Obi-Wan Kenobi finale poster design.

At first glance, the stark blue and beige poster just looks as though Obi-Wan is crossing some sand dunes, but the closer you look, the more you see. Could the poster be hiding a nod to another Star Wars film? Take a look below. (And if you need to catch up on the movies to understand the context, then check out how to sign up to Disney Plus.)

Anyone else got chills? (Image credit: Disney)

If you look closer, you can see that may not be a sand dune the Jedi is running across, but Darth Vader's mask. Yikes. Add in the 'you can't escape him' tagline and the choice of font (which, as CBR.com spotted (opens in new tab), is uncannily similar to the font used on the Star Wars: A New Hope poster – see it below), and it can only be a chilling nod to the moment Kenobi supposedly dies on the Death Star.

This ominous poster (first shared by the Star Wars Twitter (opens in new tab) account on Monday) was designed by the artist Doaly (opens in new tab), who is known for his action-packed designs. The reference to Kenobi's inevitable death makes the design even more awesome. I love the soft colour palette, and I got a major shiver down my spine when I noticed Darth Vader's mask.

The font matches the Star Wars: A New Hope font (Image credit: Disney/Lucasarts)

The finale of the Obi-Wan Kenobi was released on Disney+ yesterday, so why not treat yourself to one of the best TVs to watch the big ending? Or if you're feeling inspired by all this poster talk and fancy sinking your teeth into some more awesome designs, then you'll love our roundup of the best poster designs.

