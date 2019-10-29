OFFSET Dublin 2020 is coming soon!

Dublin's creative festival, OFFSET, is always guaranteed to inspire, and tickets for next year's event are now on sale. OFFSET 2020 is taking place on 3-5 April and for the next few days only, you can get an Early Bird ticket for a whopping €85 off, saving 35 per cent. That means a pass will cost you just €150 – which includes entry to the conference for the full weekend, a goodie bag, on-site workshops and entry to the Delegate party on Friday night.

This year's OFFSET will take place in the Bord Gáis Energy theatre. Last year the festival celebrated 10 years of OFFSET, and was in a different venue to normal, so this year will be a triumphant return to the festival's home.

Last year's OFFSET saw talks from the likes of the legendary Lance Wyman, political illustrator Edel Rodriguez and filmmaker Anna Ginsburg. Attendees learned about a wealth of topics, including tips from Victo Ngai on how you can boost your illustration skills and panels on how to grow your design business. This year's speakers have yet to be announced, but we're sure the bill won't disappoint.

To get your hands on an Early Bird ticket before they sell out (they're available until 31 October), go to OFFSET's website. You can also watch the video below to see a preview of the venue and get a feel for what's in store this year.

