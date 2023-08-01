Behold, the optical illusion book we never know we needed

We're fascinated by optical illusions here at Creative Bloq, and we find them regularly distracting us from the more serious business of reporting on company rebrands and new trends in graphic design. So imagine our excitement when the independent publisher Counter-Print announced the launch of a book dedicated to optical illusions in graphic design.

Optic highlights the impact of optical illusions on graphic design by inviting contemporary graphic designers to revisit the Op Art movement and rediscover its influence. And it's packed with example projects (see our own pick of the best optical illusions for more inspiration).

Designers and agencies discuss graphic design projects that involved optical illusions (Image credit: Counter-Print)

But Optic also goes back further, exploring how the craft of making optical illusions began way before the advent of Op Art in the 1960s, taking influence from the work of 19th century Neo-Impressionist painter Georges Seurat and painter and sculptor Marcel Duchamp.

Divided into sections such as Periodic Structures, Interrupted Systems, Relief, Impossible Objects, Diffusion, Illusory Contours, Proximity and Isometric Illusion, it's packed with example forms and techniques, plus interviews with the likes of Abby Haddican, Daughter, Toko, Classmate, Mainstudio, Manifiesto, Study LLC., Burrow and Parker Studio.

The book is packed with example optical illusion forms and techniques (Image credit: Counter-Print)

"As graphic design continues to evolve, the use of optical effects remains a timeless and captivating aspect of the field,” Counter-Print says. "With this book, we aim to provide a comprehensive study of optical effects in graphic design, enabling readers to discern the various forms and harness their creative potential."

The book has been published with three covers. Each comes with a disc that creates an optical illusion when spun. It can be ordered from counter-print.co.uk priced at £25. See our pick of the best graphic design books for more inspiring titles.