The Star Wars logo nearly looked VERY different

Unless you've been living under a rock for the past 40 years, you probably know about that franchise Star Wars that everyone's been banging on about. The inter-galactic movies and tv shows have become a fan favourite, but we bet you didn't know that its famous logo could have looked very different.

The Star Wars logo is iconic with its bold yellow outline font. But before Joe Johnston designed the logo we all know and love today, there was another design that just didn't make the cut. If you need a hand creating a logo as iconic as Star Wars, then make sure you check out our guide on how to design a logo.

The Star Wars logo may have looked very different (Image credit: LucasArts/Disney)

Joe Johnston told Cinema Blend (opens in new tab) that he was asked to 'fix' the Star Wars logo before 10 am the next morning, to which he responded, "I can't fix it, but I can redesign it". The design was "on one line and it had very thin hairline letters with pointed ends on the W and everything".

Unfortunately, we can't find any evidence of what this elusive lost logo looked like, but it's hard to believe that the Star Wars franchise could've looked so different. Can you imagine a world without that famous galactic font plastered everywhere? If you're a fan of the logo as much as we are, then you'll love our roundup of the best Star Wars fonts.

We will just have to use our imagination to guess what the potential design may have looked like. If you want to try your hand at designing the logo based on the description Johnston gave, then why not download Illustrator and get creating?

Read More: