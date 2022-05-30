I bet you've never seen a tissue box design as cool as this

Ah, tissues. They're not the most glamorous of products, but they're something we all need right? We know that tissue brands try their hardest to make the boxes as exciting or subtle as possible, but they've got nothing on this awesome design.

An icy cool tissue box design that has been made to look like an iceberg has been shared online. The tissue has gathered up some attention on Twitter, and now I want my very own iceberg in my house. If you're loving this design and feel inspired to create your own product, then why not check out our guide to round up to the best 3D modelling software and start creating?

(Image credit: @mitiruxxx via Twitter)

The clever design was shared by Japanese artist Michuru on Twitter with the caption, "Tissue case that becomes an iceberg". When you fill the box up with tissues and pull one to the top, it actually looks like you're looking at an iceberg submerged in icy water – and it even comes with an adorable mini polar bear.

Michuru has accumulated quite a fan base over on the bird app by sharing trippy art that takes everyday items and transforms them into mini optical illusions. The artist has also made Tip-ex that looks like a paint roller, screws that look like mushrooms and a scissor case that looks like a McDonald's sign (see below) to name a few.

Image 1 of 3 How cute is this? (Image credit: @mitiruxxx via Twitter ) Image 1 of 3 I'm obsessed with these adorable mushroom screws (Image credit: @mitiruxxx via Twitter ) Image 1 of 3 This might be the coolest scissor case I've ever seen (Image credit: @mitiruxxx via Twitter ) Image 1 of 3

Unfortunately, this epic tissue box is yet to hit the shelves, but you can still follow Michuru to keep up to date with the art. If you're feeling inspired and want to create your own trippy tissue box, then perhaps you could 3D print one. In which case, make sure you check out our roundup of the best 3D printers.

