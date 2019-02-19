Oscar movie posters get a pop art makeover

The 91st Academy Awards are just around the corner, which means that the biggest films of 2018 will be battling it out to find out who's best. And with this year's contenders including stories about legendary singers, complex characters and historical royalty, there's plenty of raw material for Shutterstock's designers to sink their teeth into.

That's right, the stock photography company is celebrating this year's Best Picture nominees as part of its seventh annual Oscar Pop! poster series. For this campaign, Shutterstock's team of designers choose one of the shortlisted movies and create a new poster inspired by some of the world's most famous and iconic pop artists.

"This project is one that our designers look forward to each year because they get to showcase their talent, leveraging the incredible depth of our visual assets while drawing inspiration from their choice of pop artists who speak to them on a personal level," said Shutterstock’s VP of Creative, Mike McCabe.

"This year's nominations allowed us to really stretch our creative limits. Each film has a strong protagonist that we illustrated by using design assets that reflect a specific artistic style or movement, elevating each character to the realm of fine art."

So grab a bag of popcorn, dim the lights, and check out the posters in this year's series. How many of these films have you seen?

Use the arrows to explore the gallery below.

Image 1 of 8 English painter and collage artist Richard Hamilton inspired Thanh Nguyen's poster Image 2 of 8 Jac Castillo's Black Panther poster took its lead from atmospheric illustrator Daniel Danger Image 3 of 8 Flo Lau's poster for The Favourite uses Roy Lichtenstein motifs to capture the fierce competition at the heart of the story Image 4 of 8 Rose-Ann Reynolds based her poster on Tony Fitzpatrick's collage aesthetic Image 5 of 8 Alice Lee found a similarity between Freddie Mercury and Andy Warhol when creating her vibrant poster Image 6 of 8 This BlacKkKlansman poster by Brenda Luu references Kehinde Wiley and his portrait of Barack Obama Image 7 of 8 A 1970's Jack Kirby cover was the basis of JC Moreno's poster for Roma Image 8 of 8 Corita Kent's politically-charged typographic serigraphs were the perfect starting point for Jennifer Forrest's poster

