Illustrated Oscars 2023 Best Picture posters are an absolute delight

In the design world, one of the best things about the Oscars race is the incredible fan-made illustrations it produces. For the last decade, designer Olly Gibbs has produced a series of delightful statues depicting each of the nominated Best Picture films, and 2023 is no different.

From Elvis to Everything Everywhere All at Once, each film is present and correct in Gibbs's latest set of illustrations. But this might be your last chance to enjoy this artistic Oscars tradition, as Gibbs claims this is be the last time he will produce the annual illustrations. (Looking for more poster inspiration? Check out the best print ads of all time.)

For my 10th and final year: Presenting the #Oscars illustration of the 95th @TheAcademy Awards Best Picture Nominees 2023!#Oscars2023 #AllQuietOnTheWesternFront #TriangleOfSadness #TheBansheesOfInisherin #TheFabelmans #WomenTalking #Avatar2 #EEAAO #TAR #Elvis #TopGunMaverick pic.twitter.com/mWpzDk6FGrMarch 7, 2023 See more

"Since 2014 I have worked on a personal project of illustrating all the Best Picture nominees at the Oscars for the upcoming year," Gibbs explains on his website (opens in new tab). "Each film is portrayed by the gold statue in a costume and elements from the film."

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Olly Gibbs) (Image credit: Olly Gibbs) (Image credit: Olly Gibbs) (Image credit: Olly Gibbs)

If you're inspired to create an Oscars-themed artwork of your own, take a look at our guide on how to download Photoshop.

