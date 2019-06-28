You'll LOL when you see what this overdramatic ad is for

Okay, we admit it, our headline's pretty clickbaity. But on this occasion it's for a good reason. That's because we don't want to ruin the surprise of which brand is behind this overdramatic ad that's been doing the rounds on social media recently.

Once you've watched it you'll be grateful that we didn't spoil it for you. We've watched it in the office without knowing where it goes, and we were all guffawing like idiots by the time it finished.

So without further ado, check out this cinematic ad that looks like a remake of Boyhood. We've chosen to share it via this tweet from video director Ryan Simmons to stop the video's title on Vimeo from ruining the surprise. And trust us, you really won't see the ending coming...

got another capitalism greatest hit. i will give you one hundred thousand dollars if you can guess the brand by the end pic.twitter.com/bwfJJLabg4June 27, 2019

Finished it yet?

Yep, we were cracking up too. Why on earth Subway decided it was a good idea to shoot a miniature film following the various poignant moments of a boy's life before taking a hard swerve to promote its sandwiches is beyond us.

Now don't get us wrong. Subway is a fine sandwich company. And the ad is brilliantly shot. We also get that the best television and print ads need to find innovative ways to grab their audience's attention. But this commercial is so earnest that you can't help but laugh when the other shoe drops.

What's more, this isn't a new ad. It was originally created by Brazilian production company Stink way back in 2016. But once Simmons discovered and shared it on Twitter, social media had a field day tearing it apart.

"what are you going to try today" as if i haven't been getting the exact same order at subway for the last 29 years with only two small tweaks during that timeJune 27, 2019

when i choose the italian herb and cheese bread pic.twitter.com/O0jYyuG2k4June 27, 2019

Like, is the sandwich artist the girl he kissed in the lake? Or was all the angst and Britney head-shaving just leading him to his one true sandwich, the pinnacle of his adolescence?June 27, 2019

If this ad teaches us anything, it's that you should be more elegant and subtle when trying to weave your product into a narrative, especially if it's a really sincere one.

Although, this ad has got us talking about Subway, so perhaps it does its job well after all? You win again, capitalism!

And if you want to watch the ad in all its cinematic glory (Simmons cut a flash of nipple from the video in his tweet), check it out below.

Related articles: