Hilarious Twitter account Photoshops Paddington Bear into every movie ever

By Abi Le Guilcher
published

These edits are pure joy

An edit of Paddington with two characters from Twilight in a forest
(Image credit: Jaythechou)

The imagination of the internet never fails to amaze us, and one Twitter user has taken the world by storm with their ingenious Photoshop skills as they drops Paddington Bear into familiar scenarios from our favourite movies, games and TV shows. 

Twitter user Jaythechou (opens in new tab) posts daily edits of the beloved bear in pretty unusual situations. From having dinner with Spiderman to exploring Silent Hill – the edits are both hilarious and genuinely impressive. If you're in the market for a new device to make your own fun designs, check out the best laptops for photo editing

See more

Scrolling through the dedicated Twitter page, you'll find over 700 edits – and they don't seem to be stopping any time soon. I particularly love the horror genre scenes that you can see amongst the slides below. Don't forget to check out our guide on how to download Photoshop if you want to make your own fun edits. 

Image 1 of 5
A shot of Paddington Bear photoshopped into a scene from Silent Hill
(Image credit: Jaythechou)


Read more:

Abi Le Guilcher
Abi Le Guilcher
Ecommerce Writer

Abi Le Guilcher is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. With a Bachelor of Arts in Creative Design for Game and Film, Abi enjoys almost anything creative and will either be found crafting or gaming in her spare time. Her previous experience as a retail assistant at CeX means she has a wide range of knowledge in both technology and media and loves to keep up to date with the latest tech. Abi is an avid cosplayer and has most recently worked with PlayStation and Santa Monica Studio on a promotional campaign for the release of God of War Ragnarök.

