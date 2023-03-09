Hilarious Twitter account Photoshops Paddington Bear into every movie ever

The imagination of the internet never fails to amaze us, and one Twitter user has taken the world by storm with their ingenious Photoshop skills as they drops Paddington Bear into familiar scenarios from our favourite movies, games and TV shows.

Twitter user Jaythechou (opens in new tab) posts daily edits of the beloved bear in pretty unusual situations. From having dinner with Spiderman to exploring Silent Hill – the edits are both hilarious and genuinely impressive. If you're in the market for a new device to make your own fun designs, check out the best laptops for photo editing.

I Photoshop paddington into a movie, game, TV show, or album until I forget: Day 723 pic.twitter.com/JF4h9Xf4AMMarch 2, 2023 See more

Scrolling through the dedicated Twitter page, you'll find over 700 edits – and they don't seem to be stopping any time soon. I particularly love the horror genre scenes that you can see amongst the slides below. Don't forget to check out our guide on how to download Photoshop if you want to make your own fun edits.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Jaythechou)

(Image credit: Jaythechou) (Image credit: Jaythechou) (Image credit: Jaythechou) (Image credit: Jaythechou)

