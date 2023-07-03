Ugh, The Password Game is the world's most infuriating website

If 2022 was all about Wordle, then 2023 might well be the year of The Password Game. The internet is littered with fun and diverting web-based games, but every now and again one proves more addictive (and infuriating) than the rest – and The Password Game is exactly that.

We've all experienced the frustration of trying to choose a password, only to be told there aren't enough special characters, or numbers, or capital letters, etc. etc. Creating a strong enough password can feel like a puzzle in itself – an idea that The Password Game runs with to sadistic effect. (Inspired to create a web-based game of your own? Check out the best web design tools.)

The password game is out now! Good luck 👹> https://t.co/kXhmbHqYTK pic.twitter.com/d6lbnfHrbxJune 27, 2023 See more

The Password Game, created by Neal Agarwal (whose hilarious iPhone designer game we also loved), starts innocuously enough. The site asks you to create a password, before specifying that it must contain at least five characters, then a number, then an uppercase letter. But things soon become ridiculously convoluted. Before long, you're having to ensure that your password features twice as many italic characters as bold, and the current phase of the moon as an emoji. Needless to say, it's causing players to experience a few, er, emotions.

this is one of the single funniest game experiences of my entire life. i was fuming the entire time. i have NEVER been this mad before in my life. 10/10 highly recommend. you are a monster and my personal hero https://t.co/71omjgTiBcJune 28, 2023 See more

i can promise you that however disgusting you think this game will be, it gets worse literally every time https://t.co/wXP38MSsHWJune 28, 2023 See more

Losing my mind over this. Game of the year https://t.co/Kw96tCd2A8June 27, 2023 See more

Indeed, it's a testament to the ingenuity of the game that users are finding it so extraordinarily infuriating. And some gamers are even going as far as to declare The Password Game 2023's Game of the Year. Zelda who?