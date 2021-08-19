The Photography and Video Show is back! Get your tickets now

The Photography and Video Show is back! After holding the last two events virtually, the physical gathering of photographers and videographers returns to the NEC in Birmingham between 18 and 21 September. For the first time in over a year, you'll be able to try out kit first-hand, buy the latest gear at unbeatable prices and get all-important face-to-face advice.

There's a whole lot in store for image creators. Top brands including Canon, Fujifilm, Sony, Nikon and Olympus will be present alongside exciting newcomers on the show floor (see our guide to the best cameras to see what you might be interested in). There will also be some new additions in the form of the Shutter Street Stage, the Analogue Spotlight and the exhilarating Action Arena, all offering opportunities to learn and put techniques into practice.

(Image credit: Future)

A compelling speaker line-up features celebrity photographer Rankin, restaurateur Charlie Phillips, documentary photographer Olivia Arthur and the American fine art photographer Brooke Shaden. There will also be a first-look screening of the award-winning Picture Stories documentary, the Fujifilm PrintLife Gallery, an exhibition from the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards and a range of workshops and photo walks.

You can book tickets now. Creative Bloq readers can claim 20 per cent off standard adult entry with code BLOQTPS21 up until September 15. Professional photographers, videographers or image-making industry representatives can apply for free entry There's more information at the Photography and Video Show website.

