Register now to attend The Photography Show and The Video Virtual Show for free!

This year's Photography Show & The Video Show is to be online-only, for the first time in the event's six-year history. Normally taking over Birmingham's NEC, 2020 will see the show beamed straight into your living room (or any room you like, really).

Taking place on the 20-21 September, registration is now open so you can book your slot at this action-packed event filled to the brim with exhibitors, tutorials, exclusive kit launches and demos. We have no doubt that you'll learn a bunch of new skills you can put to good use with your favourite photo-editing software.

Registration is open now! (Image credit: Future)

Access is completely free, which is pretty stunning considering you'll have the chance to meet and chat to 130 exhibitors (including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Sony, Panasonic and Fujifilm), the option to attend 170 expert talks and demos, as well as 100 never before seen tutorials. Sound good? You can head to the Photography Show website to register right now.

If you're struggling to narrow down what you want to see, don't worry because the event is split into categories to help you know which content appeals to your personal passion. The Main Stage content gives you six programmes to choose from.

Photographers and film makers who live for the outdoors should head to the Out & About sessions, whereas Create & Motivate will appeal to those who want interviews with inspirational creatives such as David Yarrow, Sarah Waiswa and Doug Allan. There's even a live session with Chase Jarvis.

If Editing & Post-production is your bag, you'll be treated to a tutorial from Julieanne Kost, while Connect covers essential business and marketing guides. You'll also find programmes dedicated to Photo Skills and Video Skills.

Over 130 exhibitors and over 170 talks (Image credit: Future)

Galleries are open for visitors (created by SheClicks, Gurushots, AOP and SPi Awards teams) or you can get some insight into the return to non-digital photography at the Analogue Spotlight. Navigate the Exhibitor Academy for some talks from the Canon Stage, Nikon School and Sony Alpha Academy, or head to the Burst Mode Hub to see brand new equipment reviewed by top experts in the field.

There will also be a charity action held on behalf of official charity partner, the Disabled Photographers' Society.

Head to the Photography Show website for more information and to register. And if you'd like a new camera for the occasion, see our pick of the best cameras money can buy.

Read more: