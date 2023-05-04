This Photoshop art is the sweetest thing you'll see today

It's always a delight to see children being encouraged in their creativity through collaborations with artists, and Adobe's served up a fine example with some unique superheroes. To mark Earth Day last month, it invited children to draw ideas for climate superheroes with special powers to protect the planet.

It then tasked digital creators with transforming the ideas into dramatic pieces of art using Photoshop. The superheroes that came out of the project are delightfully original – we think even Marvel could take on board some of these kids' ideas.

One of the climate superhero collaborations (Image credit: Adobe / Nuria Boj)

Year 5 children at Vaughan Primary School in Harrow, UK, created superheroes with powers to protect the environment and tackle climate change. Five winning designs were then handed over to the digital creators Gemma Gould (opens in new tab), Amrit Birdi (opens in new tab), Corah Louise (opens in new tab), Nuria Boj (opens in new tab), and Tommy (opens in new tab).

The results include some intriguing character designs, including a girl who can grow plants out of her hands, a magical hummingbird a bespectacled tree-man and a girl with clean-energy-powered rocket boots. You can see more of the results below. The original drawings include the work of Josefia Rangahnathan (class 5c), Alexander (class 5a), Maia (class 5a) and Alison (class 5b).

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Adobe / Tommy) (Image credit: Adobe / Amrit ) (Image credit: Adobe / Corah) (Image credit: Adobe / Gemma Gould)

