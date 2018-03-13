Pimp your Mac with the Mac Essentials Bundle

Macs are incredible machines right out of the box, but they aren't perfect. For some tasks, you have find an app to get the job done. The 2018 Mac Essentials Bundle has 10 beloved apps that promise to make your Mac the perfect machine. Get it on sale now for 96 per cent off the retail price.

The 2018 Mac Essentials Bundle is packed with the programs you need to get the most out of your Mac. Headlining the bundle is BusyCal 3, an award-winning calendar app that will help you stay on top of your schedule and remain productive.

You'll also find a two-year subscription to Cargo VPN, a must-have security tool for any person who travels with their Mac. HoudahSpot 4 can find files that even the Finder can't. And that's just a few of the amazing apps you'll get in this bundle.

The 2018 Mac Essentials Bundle usually retails for $524.90 (around £377) but you can get it on sale right now for 96 per cent off the retail price. That's a huge saving on a collection of apps that no Mac should be without, so grab this deal today!

