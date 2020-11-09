MEGA Black Friday deal: Top Playmobil sets almost half price!

One of the best Christmas gifts for kids, Playmobil is great for creative play and keeping children entertained for hours. And right now you can get some of the best Playmobil sets for almost half price over on Amazon. There's everything from a vet clinic, horse farm and camping set, all with up to 46% off the retail price.

Playmobil is specifically aimed at children from the ages of four to 12, but if you need something for kids slightly older, don't miss our round up of the best Lego sets for adults. And for even more great savings, check out our dedicated best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals article.

Up to 45% off top Playmobil sets: UK

Playmobil 70146 Vet Clinic: £39.99 £21.79 at Amazon

Save £18.20: This popular Playmobil vet clinic is currently reduced by a whopping 46%, taking it down to just over £20. A bargain price for this 80-piece set, suitable for age 4+. Deal ends 23:59 (GMT) 9 Nov 2020

Playmobil Country 5221 Large Horse Farm: £119.99 £71.49 at Amazon UK

Save £48.50: One of the best Playmobil deals we've seen this year, this 486-piece set is reduced by almost £50. For kids aged 5 and up, this farm with paddock, animals and stables is guaranteed to keep them busy for hours. Deal ends 23:59 (GMT) 9 Nov 2020



Playmobil 70089 Family Toy Tent: £26.99 £15.49 at Amazon

Save £11.50: Playmobil's family camping set features a large, foldable tent, family figures and camping equipment for accurate role-playing, all for 43% off!Suitable for age 4+. Deal ends 23:59 (GMT) 9 Nov 2020



Playmobil 6937 Wildlife Ranger's Truck: £24.99 £18.99 at Amazon

Save £6.50: Not such an impressive discount, but this ranger truck set, complete with elephant, was already a bargain price before Amazon shaved another 26% off. Suitable for kids aged 4 and up. Deal ends 23:59 (GMT) 9 Nov 2020

Playmobil 9478 DreamWorks Spirit: £16.93 £13.49 at Amazon

Save 20%: A great little stocking filler, save 20% on this charming 57-piece Dreamworks Spirit-inspired set, which includes characters Lucky and Spirit. Suitable for ages 4 and up. Deal ends 23:59 (GMT) 9 Nov 2020

Up to 34% off top Playmobil sets: US

Over in the US, you can get up to 34% off select Playmobil sets on Amazon. Here's our pick of the best deals:

Playmobil 70087 Campground Adventure Set: $69.99 $55.99 at Amazon

Save 20%: Enjoy a fun, family vacation at the Playmobil campground with this epic 222-piece set. Includes a tent that accommodates the whole family's sleeping bags and more. Suitable for age 4+.

Playmobil Back to The Future Delorean: $49.99 $44.73 at Amazon

Save 11%: If your kids are fans of Marty and the Doc, this is a great set for their collection. The iconic Delorean includes working lights and the must-have flux capacitor, plus Marty McFly, Dr. Emmett Brown, Einstein the dog and much more.

Playmobil Horse Farm Building Set: $89.99 $76.69 at Amazon

Save 11%: This popular country farm set comes complete with two stalls and loft area, plus plenty of space to make sure the horses are show ready. Perfect for any little horse lovers in your life. Suitable for age 5+.

