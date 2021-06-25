This exclusive unlimited Plusnet broadband deal thrashes the competition

We've got an exclusive, record low broadband deal to offer our readers from the guys over at Plusnet. From today until 23:59pm 29 June, UK residents can get Unlimited Fibre Extra deal for only £24.99 for 18 months. This comes with free setup, and an exclusive £80 voucher to boot!

We've worked with the award-winning broadband providers before, and have been impressed by Plusnet's offers, so we're confident to tell you this is the best deal we've seen them offer so far. And did we already say that it's an exclusive?! You'll only be able to get this limited deal through Future Plc, Creative Bloq's publishing company.

Also check out our run down of the very best broadband deals available right now, or if you're in need of the very fastest fibre deals, looks at the best fibre broadband deals.

Exclusive Plusnet broadband deal

Plusnet Unlimited Fibre Extra broadband: £24.99 / month

This 18-month contract will give you a 66Mb average download speed, comes with free setup and activation, plus a line rental and a £80 voucher that you can use online and in many stores. And all for just £25 a month! It's the best exclusive broadband deals we've seen.

View Deal

Other broadband deals

Looking for the competition. Here's how the exclusive broadband deal stacks up with other offers right now...

Virgin M100 Fibre broadband: £24 / month

This 18 month Virgin deal offers you a speedy 108Mb download speed and there are no setup fee, but you do get a £75 voucher with this one. It turns into £62 after the 18 month period, however, so set a reminder!

View Deal

Sky Broadband Superfast: £28 / month

The Sky equivalent is £28 a month, for 18 months, but also has a setup fee of £9.95. This option will give you a lower download speed of 59Mb/s. You'll have to pay £32 a month for the higher download speeds of 145Mb/s.

View Deal

