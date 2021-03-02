Amazing Pokémon video shows the evolution of Nintendo graphics

It's not just Pokémon doing the evolving; look at how far computer game graphics have come in less than two decades. While visual disasters on a Cyberpunk 2077-scale do happen, they're pretty rare (and ever the more hilarious for it). If you're not convinced, a side-by-side comparison of the graphics behind some classic Pokémon games will remind you how much things have changed in the gaming realm.

Coming soon to the Nintendo Switch is the double-tap of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, which remasters two classic Nintendo DS games from 2006. As the below video shows, the difference between the two generations of console is clear as light and day (or diamond and coal, if you will). In fact, you might be tempted to check out all the latest Nintendo Switch deals to experience the game yourself when it comes out later this year.

With roomier landscapes and well-defined figures, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are obviously the kind of remasters you'd expect to see in 2021. The countryside settings and cosy rooms of the games will also probably appeal to Animal Crossing fans, and there's a lot of those out there.

There are also lots of Pokémon fans in the world, and it'd be fair to say many were distinctly underwhelmed by the graphics on display in the game's trailer, with many calling the remake 'bland' and uninspired.

Pokémon Legends looks like it could be interesting, but the trailer only makes it seem bland and empty. There's a big lack of details other than "walk around & sneak up on wild Pokémon."Diamond/Pearl remakes might be fun with the online back; I miss that from original DiamondFebruary 26, 2021 See more

Pokémon Fans: "We want a game that's EXACTLY like the original Diamond and Pearl!"Gamefreak: *literally makes it exactly like the original*Pokémon Fans: "wtf is this garbage?!"February 26, 2021 See more

The contentious trailer, which dropped a few days ago, is what the comparison video draws from in placing Switch graphics side-by-side with those of the original DS games, Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl. Of course it's impossible to ever keep a fanbase totally happy, but the remake seems to have arguably met its remit in updating the original games whilst also keeping a similar sense of charm and atmosphere.

If Pokémon-heads really want their games slick and different, there are plenty of newer Pokémon titles out there which they can buy instead of the remakes. Anyway, Nintendo should count themselves lucky: the backlash here is nowhere near the scale of that against a rather unpopular new logo unveiled recently for Pokémon's 25th anniversary. Now that was a make over which really went down like a lead balloon.

