This new NFT console is a rollercoaster of design fails

If you haven't heard about the farce unfolding around the Polium One yet, you're in for a treat. Billed as the first Web3 games console, with a host of incredible specs (including a massive 8K resolution), the creator (Polium) is hailing it as the future of NFT gaming. But not everyone believes the hype, which has not been helped by the recent release of the Polium One logo. Spoiler: it looks very familiar.

Polium used Twitter to present a mockup of the upcoming console with the logo sitting proudly on the front. But a slew of indignant replies ensued, with many pointing out that the logo is a replica of the GameCube logo, just.. erm, flipped around. Perhaps they should have taken a look at our how to design a logo guide.

Do you see the similarity? (Image credit: Polium)

Polium categorically denied any similarity, stating "we did not copy the Nintendo’s GameCube logo. There are multiple companies that are using a similar logo. But we will illustrate a new logo that is original." A pretty quick turnaround, then (see it below). The company has since tweeted that another logo is currently in the works.

1️⃣ We did not copy the Nintendo’s GameCube logo. There are multiple companies that are using a similar logo. But we will illustrate a new logo that is original.July 4, 2022 See more

But that's not all. According to Twitter users, the website also proudly displayed "Touch ID" as a feature (see it below). Unfortunately for Polium, Touch ID is an Apple trademark and cannot be used as a generic term for a fingerprint scanner (again, probably something to have checked beforehand). It seems that Polium has hastily amended this oversight (hopefully before Apple's lawyers noticed) as the website now simply reads 'scanner'. Also, note the 8K resolution appears to have been downgraded to 4K – perhaps after the incredulous responses to the ambitious claims.

The original specs list (left) and the updated one (right) (Image credit: Polium)

There have been some hilarious suggestions for how Polium's new logo could look, mostly based on the logos of other major games consoles. Using the Playstation logo was a popular one because it already has the 'P' in place:

well the bottom part of the playstation logo is actually the S in station, so it should look something more like this i think pic.twitter.com/JaOEPzZj7SJuly 5, 2022 See more

The outlandish claims and cobbled together design doesn't fill us with confidence that this console is ever going to happen and, so far, Polium's defence of the situation isn't helping either. The brand has responded to critics with reassuring comments like, "there will be games and exclusive games" (we would hope so on a gaming console) and "we have experience in hardware and software" (all the 'wares then).

Given the gaming community's skepticism about NFTs and the future of Web3, Polium needed to come out swinging with this design to convince potential fans. True, the whole thing has certainly captured our attention, just not for the right reasons. We'll be keeping an eye on the situation but, right now, we have more faith in the Nintendo Switch Pro rumour mill, which has just sprung back into life.

