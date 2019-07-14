Get these quality Derwent colour pencils for less than £50!

Amazon Prime Day has arrived and there is a huge range of products available at knock-down prices, including some of the best Prime Day Deals there have ever been (more offers will be going live over the next 48 hours).

For creatives, its a great time to stock up on art essentials, such as this set of Derwent Inktense Permanent Watercolour Pencils, on sale for less than half price. With an RRP of £121.50, Amazon Prime members can currently pick up this set of 72 professional-grade, quality pencils for just £49.96. We rated Derwent's Inktense range amongst the best watercolour pencils on the market.

Not an Amazon Prime member? Sign up for a free trial to claim this discount.

Derwent Inktense Permanent Watercolour Pencils: £121.50 £49.96

Save £71: This professional grade set of watercolour pencils is a must-have art addition for amateur or professional artists or designers. The pencils take watercolour to the next level with bold, rich colour that blends and shades like a dream.



These pencils can be used dry or with water to give a rich, vibrant, ink-effect to your artwork. They blend and shade beautifully and you can use them to paint onto fabric. Once water has been added, the ink locks down and can be layered. The pencils also work alongside watercolour paintbrushes.

The cheapest we've seen these pencils elsewhere is at Homecrafts, which has them priced at £64.99, so this Prime Day deal is a really great saving.

You do have to sign up for Amazon Prime in order to get all the best deals, but you only have to be a member when you buy the goods so the 30-day trial is a perfect no-strings attached way of tapping into all the deals available.

Get a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime: US | UK | Canada | Australia | India

Not in the UK, or missed the deal? Take a look at the best prices on Derwent watercolour pencils below:

