The laptop deals every creative needs to see before Prime Day ends

By Daniel Piper
published

We've been searching high and low – and these are our pick of the best.

A laptop is always a major investment – and for a designer, it can be one of the most important ones you make. From creating the work itself to dealing with all of the inevitable admin that comes with it, a designer's entire business can take place on a laptop (with the addition, perhaps, of one of the best drawing tablets) – but laptops don't come cheap.

But with Amazon Prime Day 2 (officially called Prime Big Deal Days but, yeah, we're not calling it that either), there are some awesome deals to be found on some of our favourite laptops for graphic design, including a massive saving on the M1 MacBook Air (a team favourite) and the innovative dual-screened ASUS ZenBook Duo. 

The 3 best laptop Prime Day deals in the UK

MacBook Air (M1, 2020, 256GB): £899 £828 at Amazon
Save £70: Apple silicon made waves when it arrived in 2020, and the M1 MacBook Air is still a fantastic machine. It might not feature the updated design of the M2, but it's still perfectly portable, and the processor is certainly future-proof for creatives.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, 512GB: £1799 £1289 at Amazon
Save £510: This is a pretty huge saving on the super thin and light Surface Laptop 5, which we gave 4 stars in our review. It's a solid performer that can handle most creative tasks, and even if the design is a little dated, you can't really go wrong at this price. 

ASUS ZenBook Duo 14, 1TB: £950 £806 at Amazon
Save £144: Featuring ASUS's ScreenPad Plus secondary display, the ZenBook Duo is a productivity beast. The OLED version is one of our best laptops for graphic design, but if you don't need the super bright screen, this is a great, and much cheaper, alternative. 

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

