PS5 Dualsense price plummets in early Black Friday deal

With the arrival of Black Friday deals, we're seeing some fantastic gaming discounts on the most popular products. Right now, Playstation fans can grab a fantastic deal from Amazon where the Midnight Black DualSense pad is discounted from £59.99 down to just £39.99 (opens in new tab) – the lowest price we've ever seen on this item.

The PS5 DualSense is the epitome of next-gen gaming when it comes to a controller, with many incredible features to fully immerse players in compatible games. Walking through the rain in a level? The haptic feedback features will trigger small vibrations within the controller to simulate the feeling of raindrops. Adaptive triggers mean you will have to put more pressure onto the triggers when using items in games like Horizon: Forbidden West and Astro's Playroom to fully utilise them. The DualSense even features an improved battery life compared to its predecessor (the PS4 DualShock) which can last up to 12 hours on a full charge.

Save £20: Featuring the latest and great tech when it comes to console controllers, the Dualsense is beautifully designed and perfect for long hours of gaming. The haptic feedback and adaptive triggers allow for full immersion in your games!

