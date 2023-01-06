Hooray, you can finally actually get a PS5 (maybe)

The PS5 is one of the best consoles we've played, but as fans will be painfully aware, it's not exactly been easy to get hold of one. For two years since the console's November 2020 release, PS5 restocks have been selling out faster than you can blink – but Sony says that should now be coming to an end.

Speaking at CES in Nevada, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan says it should now be much easier to get a console. That means that anyone still struggling to get a console could – finally – soon be playing the best PS5 games.

The video above shows Sony's presentation at CES. At around 27 minutes in, Ryan acknowledged the challenges that Sony has faced with PS5 supply but said that after more than two years, the situation has finally improved.

Ryan said December was the biggest selling month yet for PS5, with total sales now surpassing 30 million units. He said: “Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally, starting from this point forward.”

He added: "We truly support the support and patience of the PlayStation community as we managed unprecedented demand with global challenges over the past two years".

Released in November 2020, the PS5 has been elusive until now (Image credit: Sony)

Sony's claims seem to be backed up by what we're seeing in stores. On Twitter, fans are reporting finding much better availability at physical stores in the US, and the PS5 is currently available to purchase online from PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab) in both the US and UK. That said, we're not sure everyone's guaranteed to be able to get a PS5 just yet, at least not in all geographies. After all, Ryan said it will be "much easier" to get one, which suggests there may still be some challenges.

PS5 releases to come this year include Final Fantasy XVI, Hogwarts Legacy and Marvel Spider-Man 2. Ryan also announced that the VR rhythm game Beat Saber is in development for PSVR 2, and he unveiled Project Leonardo, a new revealed a new highly customisable PS5 accessibility controller kit to allow players with disabilities to play games more comfortably.

See our PS5 review for our own take on Sony's latest console, and see the best current PS5 prices in your region below. We also have a guide to the best PS5 controllers.

Today's best Sony PS5 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £479.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) £895 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Read more: