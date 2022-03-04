Marvel has replaced The Punisher’s controversial logo

The Punisher has become one of Marvel's most beloved anti-heroes after first appearing in the comics back in the 1970s. But over the past few years, the character has faced a couple of changes to his iconic logo. And now the latest design has been published in the comics surprisingly early.

The new logo was announced back in December, but yesterday it was first spotted in the latest Daredevil comic. The logo has been through a few transformations over the past few years because of its controversial history, but we're loving the latest look with a rumoured hidden meaning. If you're feeling inspired and fancy having a go at creating your own logo, then make sure you check out our 15 golden rules of logo design.

The new Punisher logo has been spotted in a Daredevil comic (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

According to ScreenRant, the new logo is rumoured to resemble Oni, a Japanese mythological demon. Oni used to be a villainous, murderous figure, but in today's culture they're seen as a protector to ward off bad luck – essentially the ultimate anti-hero (much like The Punisher). When looking at Oni and the new logo you can definitely see the resemblance (see below), and we like the thought that both The Punisher and Oni have gone on a similar redemption arc.

So you may be thinking, why the sudden change? The logo has had quite a history after being controversially adopted by sources outside of the comic books. Right-wing groups, the US military, and the police force during the BLM protests all took the logo on as an emblem giving it negative connotations. However, the logo was then reclaimed by the BLM movement in 2020, and was sold on t-shirts to raise money for Black Lives Matter.

We can definitely see the resemblance between the two (Image credit: Marvel Studios)

We're looking forward to seeing the refreshed logo in the Punisher comics soon, but in the meantime, why not have a go at designing your own comics? Check out our guide on how to download Adobe Illustrator and get creating. Or if you'd rather get your Marvel fix another way, just sign up to Disney Plus and enjoy a weekend of binge watching your favourites.

Read More: