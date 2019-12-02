Quick! This cheap XP-Pen graphics tablet is SELLING FAST

Cyber Monday has arrived and some of the best deals will be gone in a flash. This XP-Pen Graphics Tablet is down to £239 from £299 so you'll save yourself a cool £60 if you can get there in time! It's an Amazon lightning deal that's already nearly sold out so we recommend hurrying over there if you want to snap it up.

It's a 15.6-inch graphics tablet with a battery-free stylus that's amazing for animation, illustration, graphic design and any other digital art that takes your fancy. The XP tablet is highly-rated (with almost five stars on Amazon) so it's a fantastic option – especially with this sweet 20% discount.

This Cyber Monday has thrown up a lot of awesome deals – see our dedicated Cyber Monday deals hub for more. Or if you'd like to explore other offers on tablets, we've been updating the Wacom Cyber Monday post with all the hottest deals, too.

XP-Pen 15.6-inch Artist Graphics tablet: £299.00 £239.00 at Amazon

Save 20%: This popular Graphics tablet comes with a battery-free stylus which has 8192 levels of pen pressure sensitivity. It's 11mm thin and has 6 customizable keys to boost your workflow. It's got £60 off – but it's a lightning sale so you need to be quick!View Deal

For those of you in the US, don't worry, there's a fantastic deal for you, too. This XP-PEN Artist12 Pro 11.6 Inch Drawing Monitor has a whopping $75 off. The coupon offer brings the tablet's price down from $249 to $174. It's a slightly smaller tablet, but it's an impressive bit of tech. It comes with a battery-free stylus and super-fine nibs, and there's almost no parallax so it offers a genuinely paper-like experience.

XP-PEN Artist12 Pro 11.6-inch Drawing Monitor: $249 $174 at Amazon

Save $75: This coupon offer knocks an impressive 30% off the price of this drawing monitor. It's laden with impressive features like a battery-free stylus, super fine nibs, no parallax and more.

