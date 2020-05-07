Rea-life cut and paste tool will blow your mind

Ah, good old cut and paste. A feature as old as time itself. It's hardly the most exciting of technological processes – or so we thought, until we saw this mind-blowing demonstration of how the feature might look in reality (augmented reality, that is).

In a video (below) shared on Twitter, programmer Cyril Diagne demonstrates how AR could allow a user to quickly grab a visual from the real world using their phone, and dump it straight into Photoshop on desktop. No more AirDrop. No more cutting things out. If it ever becomes available, it'll definitely be hitting our list of the best Photoshop actions.

4/10 - Cut & paste your surroundings to PhotoshopCode: https://t.co/cVddH3u3ikBook: @HOLOmagazineGarment: SS17 by @thekarentopacio Type: Sainte Colombe by @MinetYoann @ProductionTypeTechnical Insights: ↓#ML #AR #AI #AIUX #Adobe #Photoshop pic.twitter.com/LkTBe0t0rFMay 3, 2020

As Diagne explains in subsequent tweets, there's a lot of technical wizardry (as opposed to just straight-up wizardry) involved in the process. The software uses complex machine learning to separate the object in the foreground from the background, while a separate process is able to detect where where the phone is pointing at the laptop (for the paste element).

While the software is only a prototype at this stage, Diagne has shared the code on GitHub, for anyone keen to experiment with the feature themselves. It's currently only compatible with Photoshop, but Diagne says more outputs may become available in the future.

Cut it out. No, seriously. https://t.co/Lulnwo9G6eMay 6, 2020

It seems we're not the only ones impressed with Diagne's sorcery (sorry, software). The team behind Photoshop itself even replied to the tweet (above). If Adobe gets involved, perhaps the futuristic feature isn't as far away as it seems.

Related articles