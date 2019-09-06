Draw a perfect 'S' in 15 seconds with this typography trick

Whether it was a sneaky doodle or busted out when creating poster designs, there was a time when everyone loved bubble writing. And although you may no longer be in primary school, if you want to create a condensed 'S' shape, then a child's tip may be just the thing.

Lettering artist Ian Barnard has tweeted a super-short video demonstration of how to create a condensed 'S', saying that the tip came from his daughter. Barnard's condensed 'S' is sharper than standard bubble writing. It's got a cool urban edge to it, similar to the ones we see in our favourite graffiti fonts. Check it out below.

A tip my daughter taught me for drawing a quick condensed letter S. pic.twitter.com/RALKDSg7UkSeptember 4, 2019

The condensed 'S' has evoked warm memories for people commenting on the Twitter thread. Bonez Designz remembers it as the 'Superman S':

I remember doing a similar thing for the “superman S” as we called it as a kid.September 5, 2019

Whereas Erica Rodriguez speaks for the crowd that made some small adjustments to make it a dollar sign:

I remember doing this in grade school with dollar signs.September 5, 2019

In fact, according to YouTuber LEMMINO in a video about the 'Universal S' (below), the condensed 'S' has been spotted as far back as 1890, in a book called Mechanical Graphics, so it's clearly a popular choice.

But it's a tricky one to master due to the letter's awkward geometry. So next time you need to draw yourself a geometrically perfect, well-balanced 'S' just get yourself one of the best sketchbooks available, and follow the advice from Barnard's daughter.

Read more: