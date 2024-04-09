Preorder Samsung's new Music Frame and get a $100 Best Buy gift card

By Beth Nicholls
published

A digital photo frame with Alexa and Google assistants built in, plus award-winning Dolby Atmos sound.

Samsung Music Frame
(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung has launched a classy new musical photo frame that doubles as a smart speaker, with Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant integration built-in. This could be perfect for creatives wanting to display their work around their homes and offices, especially photographers. 

Interested? If you preorder the Samsung Music Frame right now via Best Buy, you'll receive a digital $100 Best Buy gift card to spend on a future purchase.

