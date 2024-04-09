Preorder Samsung's new Music Frame and get a $100 Best Buy gift card

Samsung has launched a classy new musical photo frame that doubles as a smart speaker, with Alexa, Bixby, and Google Assistant integration built-in. This could be perfect for creatives wanting to display their work around their homes and offices, especially photographers.

Interested? If you preorder the Samsung Music Frame right now via Best Buy, you'll receive a digital $100 Best Buy gift card to spend on a future purchase.

A cleverly designed way to blend your smart home devices into your decor, the Samsung Music Frame debuted earlier this year at CES 2024 as an extension of the hugely popular Samsung Frame TV branding – and will be available for purchase starting April 12, at a pretty hefty price of $399.99. But it does come with award winning sound, so if that's important to you this could be an excellent new gadget for your home.

(Image credit: Samsung)

As a photographer, I'm all about hanging framed photos of landscapes and loved ones around the house. And if you don't already own a smart speaker it's fun to combine it into a photo frame that looks nothing like a smart device, even at the $400 price.

One downside is that this smart photo frame can display only one 8 x 10-inch photo, surrounded by a large white mount, which seems like a lost opportunity to display art as beautifully as the best Frame TVs.

But while the Music Frame may not be as well designed for digital art, it is offering excellent sound quality for the price (Dolby Atmos), and the option to connect it to your other Samsung TV and soundbar devices seamlessly.

(Image credit: Samsung)

It has Q-Symphony technology, built-in woofers along with two midrange drivers, plus waveguides to help spread the sound far and wide in a room and intelligent audio processing for a premium experience.

Similar design concepts have been attempted before, and the Music Frame takes a leaf out of the IKEA Symfonisk range, created in collaboration with Sonos that disguises Wi-Fi speakers as unique lampshades and mundane decor.

(Image credit: Samsung)

The modern-looking Samsung Music Frame is said to come included with a wall mount kit enabling you to hang it flush against the wall, or display it stood up on a side table, although it still requires a subtle and very thin power cable to connect to an outlet which might ruin the stylish aesthetic. Take a look at our Samsung Frame TV deals below if you need a modern art deco solution to your creative space.