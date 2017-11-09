Save 68% on a great tool that converts images to vectors

We're gearing up to bring you the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 discounts on creative tools in a couple of weeks, but in the meantime, we've got you a great daily deal on a tool that quickly converts any image into a vector.

Every designer deserves to have access to the resources they need to bring their art to life. Super Vectorizer 2 provides you with exactly that, as it's a tool that will turn any bitmap image such as a JPEG, GIF, and PNG into a clean, scalable vector graphic, with formats generated including AI, SVG, DXF, and PDF. Grab a lifetime subscription on sale now for 68% off the retail price.

Super Vectorizer 2 understands what creatives need for their most important projects. With a lifetime subscription to this invaluable resource, you'll gain a nearly endless supply of flexible vectors that will help streamline your designs. Its image-quantization algorithm traces colour, greyscale and black and white images, as well as pencil drawings.

You can get a lifetime subscription to Super Vectorizer 2 on sale for just $19 (approx £15). That's a 69% saving off the retail price for an essential tool for designers, so grab this deal today.

