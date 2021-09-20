The Toblerone logo Easter egg is still blowing minds

We love a good Easter egg here at Creative Bloq, especially when it's hidden in the most familiar of logos. So when we stumbled upon this hidden meaning in the Toblerone logo design, our minds were blown. And it seems we're not alone.

We know what you're thinking, 'It's just a plain old mountain, right?' Well, take a good look at the Toblerone logo, because it's keeping an adorable secret from the untrained eye. While cleverly using the blank space in the design, you can see a dancing bear on the mountain face of the logo. (Love this Easter egg? check these six logo Easter Eggs you might've missed.)

Completely genius (Image credit: Toblerone)

According to the official Toblerone webpage, The Toblerone chocolate bar originated in a city called Bern in Switzerland, also known as "the city of bears". The city has a flag that features, surprise surprise, a bear. That's right, the bear in the Toblerone logo is a direct reference to the chocolate bar's origins. The fun doesn't stop there though, in fact, the name Toblerone apparently comes from the words Tober and Torrone, which is a play on the founder's family name and the Italian word for honey and almond nougat — how cool is that?

We love this nod to the company's origins. (Image credit: Toblerone/Bern)

Our minds aren't the only ones being blown by this revelation. Twitter users have been responding to a tweet about the Easter egg, and it seems like everyone is as pleasantly surprised as we are. It's such a cute ode to the chocolate bar's roots, and we love it.

Companies love to include little hidden gems in their logos - and we love spotting them! The Toyota logo supposedly can spell out the entire of 'Toyota' and the Beats logo is actually a photo of someone using headphones.

This Easter egg has brightened our Monday morning right up, and we can't help but see the logo in a completely different light now. If you fancy having a go at making your own logo design (it's up to you whether you added your own Easter egg), then check our 15 golden rules for crafting logos.

