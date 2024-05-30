I’m hypnotised by this beauty brand's ethereal new identity

News
By
published

NeoGen’s new look is more than skin deep.

NeoGen new brand identity
(Image credit: NeoGen/SomeOne)

The beauty industry is an illustrious but competitive market, so standing out against the crowd is no mean feat. Enter skin revitalisation brand NeoGen, which has unveiled a sleek new brand identity – "looking beyond the surface" of the aesthetics industry to offer a unique solution to ageing. 

Design trends may come and go, but NeoGen's stylish new identity carries a timeless elegance, expertly balancing futuristic minimalism with a touch of elevated class. The radical new identity carries a palpable etherealism that feels confident and refined against the competition, resulting in a strong and serene brand identity that carries polish and integrity. 

Image 1 of 5
NeoGen new brand identity
(Image credit: NeoGen/SomeOne)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

Related articles