I’m hypnotised by this beauty brand's ethereal new identity

The beauty industry is an illustrious but competitive market, so standing out against the crowd is no mean feat. Enter skin revitalisation brand NeoGen, which has unveiled a sleek new brand identity – "looking beyond the surface" of the aesthetics industry to offer a unique solution to ageing.

Design trends may come and go, but NeoGen's stylish new identity carries a timeless elegance, expertly balancing futuristic minimalism with a touch of elevated class. The radical new identity carries a palpable etherealism that feels confident and refined against the competition, resulting in a strong and serene brand identity that carries polish and integrity.

(Image credit: NeoGen/SomeOne)

Created by design agency SomeOne, NeoGen's new identity was built upon the motif of the skin. Using a controlled thermal energy system, NeoGen's patented technology aids in diminishing signs of ageing and imperfections for a more youthful experience. Inspired by this, SomeOne's founder and executive strategic creative director Simon Manchipp told Creative Bloq: "The layers of skin treated by NeoGen became the inspiration for the visual theme that appears throughout the new branding." It features throughout the design "From the layers in the wordmark to the animated signature CGI’s," Simon adds.

In tandem, the layered 'E' motif of the wordmark paired with the animated assets gives the brand a sense of flair without feeling juvenile or overcomplicated. Taking into consideration the visual identities of competitor brands in the market, NeoGen's "soft pastel mixed with signature hues helped avoid overlapping with others while establishing an ownable territory for NeoGen," Simon says.

(Image credit: NeoGen/SomeOne)

The classy embellishments to the brand identity help to reinforce NeoGen's strategic placement as the pioneer of "confidence building technology". Unlike competitors, NeoGen focuses on enhancing natural beauty, rather than artificially augmenting it, giving the brand a unique empowering stance. When asked what element of the new brand identity he was most proud of, Simon told Creative Bloq, "Rather than follow industry norms, we chose to cast and photograph more experienced, mature women who were not only comfortable, but confident in the skin they are in."

It's a fresh brand identity that is unafraid to buck the trends, something that the team took great pride in when creating the new look. "The beauty industry is awash with pictures of impossibly beautiful, young women who have no need to use the products they advertise," says Simon. When creating the new identity, the most challenging element was "avoiding strategic, visual and verbal cliché while commanding the respect, understanding and trust of unfamiliar audiences," Simon explains.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: NeoGen/SomeOne) (Image credit: NeoGen/SomeOne) (Image credit: NeoGen/SomeOne) (Image credit: NeoGen/SomeOne) (Image credit: NeoGen/SomeOne)

The modern minimalist design is a visual feast that reads as thoroughly contemporary and delightfully tranquil. From its sleek logo to its mesmerising animated assets, the new visual identity radiates elevated confidence. Supported by NeoGen's pioneering technology, the stylish and considered design catapults the brand into the future with precision and poise.

