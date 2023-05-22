Does Sony's new Spider-man poster really spoil the movie?

While it's often the live action Spider-man movies that hog the headlines, 2018's beautifully animated Into the Spider-Verse has rightfully become a cult classic thanks to its vibrant art style. Fans are rightfully excited about this year's sequel, Across the Spider-Verse – but has a brand new poster just spoiled a potential surprise?

A stunning new IMAX-exclusive illustrated poster was revealed by Odeon Ireland on Twitter this week, featuring various different Spider-men (is that a word?) from the franchise's history. But eagle-eyed fans think they've spotted one of particular note. (Looking for more awesome posters? Check out the best print ads of all time.)

Swinging your way into the Spider-Verse this June? 🕷🕸Book your tickets to experience Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in iSense or IMAX to get your own exclusive poster!🤩 https://t.co/sjiRfLXDAd pic.twitter.com/JkSGESUUTLMay 20, 2023 See more

Reminiscent of classic illustrated posters by the great Drew Struzan, the design is certainly a refreshing break from the floating head trend that has plagued modern films (including the live action Spider-man offerings). But some fans are convinced that one of the Spidey costumes belongs to Tobey Maguire's version of the webslinger, essentially (perhaps) spoiling what could be a huge cameo in the film.

If this poster is official then spoiling Tobey's Spider-Man has to be the worst decisions by sony's marketing team pic.twitter.com/qIEaViVnPzMay 20, 2023 See more

That really does look like Tobey on the left but I just don’t think we can be sure it is. I also find it hard to believe Sony would ruin that cameo in a poster. Even if its him or not I would still LOVE to see him show up #AcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/Tt6Ni9a2iTMay 20, 2023 See more

Not the first time where Sony spoils one of the biggest surprises during the marketing.May 21, 2023 See more

Of course, it's entirely possible that it's just, you know, a slightly similar suit. In today's world of Easter eggs and fan-service, it's unsurprising that every single detail is pored over online – but can't we simply enjoy what is arguably just a very nice, illustrated poster?

Fans think they're seeing Tobey Maguire's (right) suit. Which, to me, looks pretty much the same as Andrew Garfield's (left) but hey, I'm no expert, don't sue me (Image credit: Sony)

Time will tell whether Across the Spider-Verse will indeed prove to be a cameo-fest. In the meantime, for some design inspiration, take a look at the best movie posters we've seen in 2023.