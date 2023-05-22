Does Sony's new Spider-man poster really spoil the movie?

While it's often the live action Spider-man movies that hog the headlines, 2018's beautifully animated Into the Spider-Verse has rightfully become a cult classic thanks to its vibrant art style. Fans are rightfully excited about this year's sequel, Across the Spider-Verse – but has a brand new poster just spoiled a potential surprise?
A stunning new IMAX-exclusive illustrated poster was revealed by Odeon Ireland on Twitter this week, featuring various different Spider-men (is that a word?) from the franchise's history. But eagle-eyed fans think they've spotted one of particular note. (Looking for more awesome posters? Check out the best print ads of all time.)
Swinging your way into the Spider-Verse this June? 🕷🕸Book your tickets to experience Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in iSense or IMAX to get your own exclusive poster!🤩 https://t.co/sjiRfLXDAd pic.twitter.com/JkSGESUUTLMay 20, 2023
Reminiscent of classic illustrated posters by the great Drew Struzan, the design is certainly a refreshing break from the floating head trend that has plagued modern films (including the live action Spider-man offerings). But some fans are convinced that one of the Spidey costumes belongs to Tobey Maguire's version of the webslinger, essentially (perhaps) spoiling what could be a huge cameo in the film.
If this poster is official then spoiling Tobey's Spider-Man has to be the worst decisions by sony's marketing team pic.twitter.com/qIEaViVnPzMay 20, 2023
That really does look like Tobey on the left but I just don’t think we can be sure it is. I also find it hard to believe Sony would ruin that cameo in a poster. Even if its him or not I would still LOVE to see him show up #AcrossTheSpiderVerse pic.twitter.com/Tt6Ni9a2iTMay 20, 2023
Not the first time where Sony spoils one of the biggest surprises during the marketing.May 21, 2023
Of course, it's entirely possible that it's just, you know, a slightly similar suit. In today's world of Easter eggs and fan-service, it's unsurprising that every single detail is pored over online – but can't we simply enjoy what is arguably just a very nice, illustrated poster?
Time will tell whether Across the Spider-Verse will indeed prove to be a cameo-fest. In the meantime, for some design inspiration, take a look at the best movie posters we've seen in 2023.