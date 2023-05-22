Does Sony's new Spider-man poster really spoil the movie?

By Daniel Piper
published

New Across the Spider-Verse design features something familiar. Maybe.

Spider-man Across the Spider-verse poster
(Image credit: Sony/Future)

While it's often the live action Spider-man movies that hog the headlines, 2018's beautifully animated Into the Spider-Verse has rightfully become a cult classic thanks to its vibrant art style. Fans are rightfully excited about this year's sequel, Across the Spider-Verse – but has a brand new poster just spoiled a potential surprise?

A stunning new IMAX-exclusive illustrated poster was revealed by Odeon Ireland on Twitter this week, featuring various different Spider-men (is that a word?) from the franchise's history. But eagle-eyed fans think they've spotted one of particular note. (Looking for more awesome posters? Check out the best print ads of all time.)

See more

Reminiscent of classic illustrated posters by the great Drew Struzan, the design is certainly a refreshing break from the floating head trend that has plagued modern films (including the live action Spider-man offerings). But some fans are convinced that one of the Spidey costumes belongs to Tobey Maguire's version of the webslinger, essentially (perhaps) spoiling what could be a huge cameo in the film.

See more
See more
See more

Of course, it's entirely possible that it's just, you know, a slightly similar suit. In today's world of Easter eggs and fan-service, it's unsurprising that every single detail is pored over online – but can't we simply enjoy what is arguably just a very nice, illustrated poster? 

Spider-man

Fans think they're seeing Tobey Maguire's (right) suit. Which, to me, looks pretty much the same as Andrew Garfield's (left) but hey, I'm no expert, don't sue me (Image credit: Sony)

Time will tell whether Across the Spider-Verse will indeed prove to be a cameo-fest. In the meantime, for some design inspiration, take a look at the best movie posters we've seen in 2023.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper
Senior News Editor

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles