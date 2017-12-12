Stay safe online with Private Internet Access VPN

When you're browsing the web, you can never be too sure about who might be watching, be it your ISP, advertisers, or even the government. One of the best ways to ensure your privacy online is to use the protection of the best VPN. And this daily deal means you get two years of protection from Private Internet Access (PIA) on sale now for 63% off the retail price.

Whether you're trying to avoid hackers who want to steal your information or your own ISP attempting to gather your browsing data, a VPN is an essential tool for hiding yourself from the prying eyes that are after your data.

Read more: Wacom Intuos Pro Small review

Public Wi-Fi can be dangerous, but Private Internet Access can make it safe again by providing a encrypted connection that you can connect to at any time, anywhere, on up to five devices at once. It’s an essential tool for remote workers and anyone who wants to keep their information safe while working in public.

Two years of protection from Private Internet Access Usually costs $166, but you can get it on sale now for 63% off the retail price. That means you pay just $59.95 (approx. £45). It's a great deal for a necessary piece of protection to stay safe online, so grab it today.

About Creative Bloq deals

This great deal comes courtesy of the Creative Bloq Deals store – a creative marketplace that's dedicated to ensuring you save money on the items that improve your design life.

We all like a special offer or two, particularly with creative tools and design assets often being eye-wateringly expensive. That's why the Creative Bloq Deals store is committed to bringing you useful deals, freebies and giveaways on design assets (logos, templates, icons, fonts, vectors and more), tutorials, e-learning, inspirational items, hardware and more.

Every day of the working week we feature a new offer, freebie or contest – if you miss one, you can easily find past deals posts on the Deals Staff author page or Offer tag page. Plus, you can get in touch with any feedback at: deals@creativebloq.com.

Check out these other amazing deals: