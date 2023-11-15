Erm, the Surface Pro 9 has a ridiculous 35% off right now

Sure, I'm waiting for the Surface Pro 10 to be announced and I knew that would mean some deals on the rest of the line up. But to see the gorgeous Surface Pro 9 reduced by $540 from $1,599.99 to just $999.99 at Best Buy is pretty surprising – I assumed we'd see these kind of reductions on the Surface Pro 8, not the most recent release in the range. (In the UK? Get the same model with 31% off, but no keyboard, reduced from £1,399.99 to £969 at Amazon, not the lowest price but close.)

This deal is available on the model with 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD – and it's by far the cheapest we've seen it on sale for. The previous low was just under $1200, just FYI. If you'd like to see more Surface Pro deals, check out our Black Friday Surface Pro hub, which is regularly updated with the cheapest prices on this brilliant creative kit over this sales event.

Surface Pro 9:

Was: $1,599

Now: $999.99 at BestBuy

Save: $540 Overview: A key piece of creative kit, the Surface Pro 9 has a gorgeous touchscreen display, runs full software and is excellently designed. This deal is on the 16GB RAM 256GB SSD model, and it comes with the keyboard. Key features: 13" Touch-Screen, 120Hz refresh rate, 2,880-by-1,920-pixel resolution | Full HD, 1080p front-facing camera, 10MP camera, 4K video | Intel Core i5 | 16GB Memory | 256GB SSD | Surface Pro Keyboard Release date: October 2022. Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for this model. The previous low was just under $1200. As BestBuy is running its Black Friday sale early, we have no reason to think it'll drop drastically further – especially given the price at other retailers is on sale at significantly higher (see below). Current price: Microsoft $1,399.99 | Amazon £1,199.99 (most similar configuration) Review consensus: We love this tablet. The only drawback for us is the price – and this deal more than solves that issue. We really do recommend it, for its design quality, build, features, display and more (and our sister site, Windows Central agrees). See our review below. Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Windows Central: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑

Not in the US or UK? See the cheapest deals we've found for you below: