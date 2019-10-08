The best Surface Pro Black Friday 2019 deals

Looking to pick up a great Surface Pro Black Friday 2019 deal, but don't know where to start? You're in the right place. In this article, you'll find all you need to know to bag a bargain on Microsoft's leading 2-in1 tablet/laptop.

Black Friday isn't upon us yet (this year's event takes place on 29 November, with Cyber Monday following on 2 December), so for now we'll be offering all our predictions for 2019: the kinds of Surface Pro Black Friday deals we expect to see, which models will be discounted, and where to look for the best bargains.

In the run-up to the shopping event, we'll update the article with all the early Surface Pro Black Friday deals. Then on the 29 November through to 1 December, we'll be working tirelessly to bring you all the very best offers as soon as they go live.

Which Surface Pro models will be getting a Black Friday 2019 discount?

On Black Friday 2018 and Amazon Prime Day 2019, we've saw a number of strong discounts on the Surface Pro, and we expect this to be the case for Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year, too.

At its Fall Hardware event on 2 October 2019, Microsoft unveiled two new Pro models: the Surface Pro 7 and the Surface Pro X, on sale 22 October and 19 November respectively. This bodes well for potential Black Friday Surface Pro 6 deals.

Are we going to see any offers on the new Surface Pros? Well normally we'd say no. Typically retailers focus on slightly older stock for their sales. However, over last year's holiday event, many bucked this trend by knocking down the price of the then-brand-new Surface Pro 6. There's nothing to say the same thing won't happen with the Surface Pro 7 or Pro X this year, if those are the models you have your heart set on. Of course, we'll share any deals here as soon as we hear of them.

There's also the older Surface Pro to consider in the mix. To help you decide which one's right for you, take a look at our Surface Pro 6 review, our Surface Pro review, or our hands-on Surface Pro X review.

Surface Pro 6 Black Friday deals

Last year we saw plenty of strong Surface Pro 6 Black Friday deals, as well as great bargains to be had across the year, for those who were keeping their eyes open for them. Retailers to look at include Amazon and the Microsoft online store, plus Best Buy, Walmart and Costco in US, and John Lewis, Very, AO and Currys in UK.

Check the price widget below to see the best prices available right now in your region.

For a better idea of the kind of Black Friday 2019 Surface Pro 6 deals we might expect, and which retailers to look out for, read on for a selection of the best discounts we've seen on this product since its release last October. Remember, this is an older model now, so we predict lower prices this year on the Pro 6.

EXPIRED Surface Pro 6: $1329 $999 at Best Buy

Save $330: Best Buy knocked $330 off the 12.3" Surface Pro 6 with Intel Core i5, 8GB memory and 256GB SSD with keyboard. You also got Webroot Internet Security + Antivirus 2018 (worth $29.99) thrown in.

View Deal

EXPIRED Surface Pro 6 (8GB/128GB SSD) + software bundle: $958.98 $769 at Walmart

Save $190: Walmart knocked $190 off its 12.3" Surface Pro 6 laptop/tablet, which came with software bundle that includes Office Suite Pro, Photo Editor, PDF Editor and PCmover Pro. View Deal

EXPIRED Surface Pro 6 + type cover bundle: $105 9 $799 at Microsoft

Save $260: You could pick up a Surface Pro 6 with i5 processor and 128GB storage plus a platinum type cover with $260 off in the Microsoft store in this early Black Friday 2018 bundle deal.



EXPIRED Surface Pro (5th gen) + type cover bundle: $928.99 $599.99 at Microsoft

Save $329: Microsoft dropped the price of its Surface Pro Core M with a Platinum type cover from just under $930 to $699.99. This bundle sold out over Black Friday.View Deal

EXPIRED Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): £1,455 (was £1,799) at Amazon

Save £344 - This January deal slashed a huge £344 off the price of the Microsoft Surface Pro. The model sits at the higher end of the specs list, with an eight-gem Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Bargain.

EXPIRED Microsoft Surface Pro 6: £1,949 (was £2,149) at Amazon

Save £200 - Amazon cut the price of the 1TB Surface Pro 6 with i7 processor and 16GB RAM by a very healthy £200 in this January deal. View Deal

EXPIRED Microsoft Surface Pro 6 12.3" (128GB): £1,12 9 £749 at AO

Save £380: This reduced price knocks the Surface Pro 6 down by around 34% at AO. You could grab the same model for under £1 more at John Lewis, with an extra year's guarantee.

View Deal

How to get the best Surface Pro Black Friday 2019 deals

It sounds extreme, but to make sure you get the best Surface Pro Black Friday deal this year, you need a game plan. Step one is to bookmark this page. We'll be keeping it updated with a curated list of the best offers from the most reliable retailers, in the run-up to Black Friday and during the event itself.

While you'll likely find some good offers on the Microsoft online store itself, a number of other retailers will also be offering great discounts, from Walmart and Best Buy to John Lewis and Very. Keeping on top of all the different Surface Pro Black Friday deals is tricky, which is why we're taking the hard work out by collecting them in one place (you're welcome).

Second, remember that while there'll plenty of hot offers on Black Friday and Cyber Monday themselves, those aren't the only days you'll be able to pick up a bargain machine. Eager retailers have been rolling out offers earlier and earlier each year - and with Black Friday falling relatively late this year, we definitely expect some good early deals. In 2018, there were competitive offers popping up from early November.

To make the most of the offers, it's worth checking for add-ons such as software, keyboards and covers, or gift cards that will make your deal even better. It's also worth considering refurbished models – there are some great bargains to be had on pre-owned products.

The very best deals won't stick around forever (many will sell out on the day). If you're reading this article, you're already ahead of the game – make the most of the weeks running up to the 29 November to figure out which Surface Pro product is right for you (how much storage do you need? How powerful should it be?), so you know what to focus on and don't end up panic buying the wrong model.