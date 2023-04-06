Temple Run in Unreal 5 looks... unreal

There was a time when, a little like the protagonist of the game itself, one couldn't escape Temple Run. First released in 2011, the App Store title spawned an entirely new genre of mobile game – the endless runner. And it's now been unofficially updated for 2023.

A concept video demonstrates a version of Temple Run created using Unreal 5, 2022's incredible 3D game engine. And from the dazzling lighting to the GTA-esque character model, this is practically a PS5-quality rendering of the game.

"In our new video, we tried to recreate Temple Run, nostalgia game with photorealistic graphics, we used all the graphics features of Unreal Engine 5 to show how this game looks in next-gen graphics," explains YouTube channel TeaserPlay (opens in new tab). And with ray-tracing and a super-smooth framerate, it certainly looks incredible.

"I'd play this in a heartbeat," one Twitter user comments, while another pithily adds, "Whoever made this...please drop it. Sincerely, Gamers who played too much Temple Run."

We've seen some incredible visuals courtesy of Sony's PS5 in recent months, with the Unreal 5 engine promising previously unreached heights of visual fidelity. Meanwhile, games like Horizon Forbidden West are sparking unexpected debates about, er, facial hair. Still, it's not all beautiful – the less said about the people in Gran Turismo 7, the better.

