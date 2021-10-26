Okay, this leaked footage of Tesla's Cybertruck looks unreal

Elon Musk's famous Cybertruck has had its fair share of internet trolling since it was first announced, from the infamous smash-proof window (that ultimately smashed) to the bizarre shape of the vehicle. But will new footage rid the Cybertruck of its reputation as the car industry's weirdest model?

A fan has shared footage of the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck on Twitter, and it's got the internet talking about the bizarre model in a more positive light. The footage shows the Tesla truck driving across a number of landscapes like a New York City bridge and through a field, and it finally looks more like a car, and less like a Nasa-designed space vehicle. If you fancy having a go at designing your own unique car model, check out our roundup of the best 3D modelling software.

Here you go, head on Cybertruck footage! pic.twitter.com/fQfGe0FWolOctober 20, 2021 See more

The elusive Cybertruck is set to be released in 2022 after production was delayed because of a change in Tesla's manufacturing methods. So it's been a long time coming for Tesla fans, but finally, fans can get a good look at the redesign in the video. The clip of the Cybertruck was caught on camera by Twitter user Harsimranbansal who was visiting a Tesla showroom at the time.

The unreleased footage features the Cybertruck's familiar angular design cruising and swerving through urban and natural environments. While the car still stands out against other vehicles, it's interesting to see the bizarre design in the context of familiar environments like main roads and suburban areas. The design is so unique that we think it looks like CGI against the 'normal' backdrops in this video, which we can imagine would be very disorientating if you spotted it on the highway. While we like the futuristic and otherworldly design of the truck, we can't imagine driving one ourselves.

Sci-fi camping experience anyone? (Image credit: Tesla)

The footage has not been released by Tesla on social media platforms yet, so the exclusive clip of the redesigned model is causing a buzz online. The reaction to the vehicle has been predominantly positive in comparison to when the first Cybertruck design was announced. One user tweeted, "Please start production, I can not wait for mine!" and another said, "This is what the future holds. Pure excitement!!" However, not everyone is as keen on the design – one user called the car "downright ugly," and another explained that their "old F-150 can do all of these tricks. Big whoop."

It’s still looks goofy but not quite as goofy as when it was first introduced https://t.co/27OT1PPMUEOctober 26, 2021 See more

All I want 4 #christmas this year is this🤩 @Tesla #electricity #cybertruck https://t.co/gdthTs6OMjOctober 24, 2021 See more

There’s no way that these things are actually gonna be on the road lol that’s so crazy to me https://t.co/D5TI2rN5GAOctober 24, 2021 See more

Whether you're a fan of the Cybertruck or not, it doesn't look as though Musk is slowing down production anytime soon. And while we were critical of the Cybertruck previously, the newer design might grow on us. If you think you can redesign the Cybertruck better than Tesla, then make sure you get your hands on one of the best laptops for CAD and have a go.

Read more: