The luxury accessories topping designers’ wish lists

When it comes to designer bags, there's a plethora of options to choose from. But when it comes to fulfilling a designer's need for a designer bag, Bellroy looks to be coming up trumps. The Australian-born company, which prides itself on creating products that not only serve a purpose but look good doing it, has recently launched a new line of luxury leather bags.

The latest additions to the Bellroy portfolio, the Laptop Brief and Melbourne Tote', have been specifically designed for professional designers, combining a beautiful aesthetic with high functionality. “These bags were designed to be a clean statement, to offer the right balance of simplicity and organisation, and to let leather do what it does best,” says Bellroy designer, James Jeffrey.

Image 1 of 4 Bellroy's new luxury leather Melbourne Tote Image 2 of 4 Image 3 of 4 Bellroy's new luxury leather Laptop Brief Image 4 of 4

Both available in either black or Bellroy's signature burnt sienna colour, the luxury leather bags feature various internal pockets to keep all your valuables (laptops, notebook, pen and phone) safe. They're made from premium, environmentally certified leather, with a suede-like lining, and are backed by Bellroy's three year 'free from defects in materials and workmanship' warranty.

The only drawback here is the price, which may well make this new range unobtainable for many, so if you're looking for a something a bit cheaper, don't miss our list of the best laptop bags to suit all budgets. But when it comes to Bellroy, as the saying goes, you get what you pay for, and if you've got a spare £500 lying around, this is one luxury item that will not only keep your everyday essentials safe, but attract more than a few admiring eyes too.

For more information on and to purchase the new range, head over to the Bellroy website.

All images courtesy of Bellroy.

