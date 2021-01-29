The Photography and Video Show is back! Register now for free

Last September saw The Photography and Video Show held virtually for the first time in its history, and the team behind the successful event has just announced the plan for the second virtual festival.

Spring Shoots will beam directly into your home on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 March 2021, and is being held in partnership with major names in the photography world. With renowned speakers and opportunities to connect with your favourite brands, this is an event not to be missed. You can register right now for free to make sure you get a ticket. Who knows? You might get some expert photography tips to use with one of the best cameras around.

Spring Shoots will feature a wealth of renowned photographers (Image credit: Future)

Just like last year, photography lovers will get the chance to attend talks by true experts in all areas of the photography field. This year, this includes renowned celebrity photographer Rankin, award-winning street photographer Joel Meyerowitz, YouTuber and landscape photographer Nigel Danson, lighting and portrait master Tommy Reynolds, smartphone video producer Caroline Scott and the winner of the Sony World Photography Awards Open Award 2019, Christy Lee Rogers. It's quite the guest list – and there's something for everyone.

You'll also enjoy access to a vast programme of brand-new tutorials and masterclasses, product demos and advice clinics. The festival is a chance to learn new skills and even purchase new kit at amazing prices.

(Image credit: Future)

Spring Shoots will even feature the first online edition of the Pro Conference (this has a nominal extra fee), which is usually a standout part of the conference for professionals. This means a focus on core business skills and how to diversify services to adapt to the changing marker – a crucial skill right now.

There will be lots more information released over the coming weeks, so watch this space for more exciting plans. In the meantime, head to the Photography Show website to explore further, and be sure to register here.

The live show is set to return in September 2021 at the Birmingham NEC (if you had tickets to the live March 2020 show, your tickets will be transferred).

