The Force is strong with this illustrated Star Wars poster

It was a big day for Star Wars fans yesterday as the final trailer and poster design for The Rise of Skywalker dropped. And while the trailer (above) promises lots of thrills, spills, and epic confrontations, our excitement levels have also been raised by Dan Mumford's incredible illustrated poster for showings of the film in IMAX theatres.

We've already taken a look at stunning poster designs to inspire you, and this one definitely sits up there with the best of them. Realised in Mumford's distinctive style, the poster sees Rey confronting Kylo Ren in a storm-lashed wreckage that could be the remains of the Death Star.

Roll on 20 December (Image credit: Dan Mumford)

The shot depicted in the poster is taken from one of the trailer's more talked-about sequences. Just where are the two characters fighting? And crucially, who will win? We'll have to wait until The Rise of Skywalker is released on 20 December 2019 to find out.

But what we love about this poster is Mumford's masterful use of colour. The use of red and blue in the lightsabers and the background indicates that this will be a spectacular confrontation. Combined with his swirling line work and dynamic composition, we think Mumford's created a poster worthy of the film.

And if you look closely, you'll see that this is poster one of four. Mumford confirms on his Instagram that there are "more to be revealed later this year", and we can't wait to see what he comes up with next.

Mumford is no stranger to Star Wars when it comes to illustration. On his official site, you'll see artwork for The Last Jedi, The Empire Strikes Back and A New Hope, so it's satisfying to see him complete a full set of drawings for the franchise.

If you want to pick up a print of this poster, simply purchase a ticket to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in IMAX at AMC theatres while stocks last. As for the official theatrical poster for The Rise of Skywalker, check it out below. Just who are those new characters?

Is this the end of the saga? (Image credit: starwars.com)

Related articles: