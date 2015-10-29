5 striking Star Wars posters

Noriyoshi Ohrai's career took off with his Star Wars illustrations

Talented and respected Japanese illustrator Noriyoshi Ohrai passed away earlier this week at the age of 79. Although in life he was an incredibly private man, his distinctive artwork has earnt him worldwide recognition.

Born in 1939, Noriyoshi Ohrai produced a variety of illustrations for music albums, model kits and books, but it was his artwork for the Japanese Star Wars posters that delivered international attention and acclaim.

Having won the Seiun Best Artist Award for his Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back poster, Noriyoshi Ohrai was later awarded the Miyazaki Prefecture Culture Award in 2014 for his monumental artistic accomplishments.

In tribute to the great artist, we've collected together the Star Wars artwork that secured Noriyoshi Ohrai's global fame and enduring legacy.

This poster for A New Hope flips a famous scene upside down

Noriyoshi Ohrai's poster for The Empire Strikes Back

His distinctive style earnt him worldwide fame

His illustrations covered posters, books, and computer games

In 2014 he was awarded the Miyazaki Prefecture Culture Award

