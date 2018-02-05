Solo movie posters are a typographic treat

There's not long to wait now until cinema goers get to return to a galaxy far, far away with Solo: A Star Wars Story. A recently launched trailer (below) follows hot on the heels of a teaser trailer that premiered during the Super Bowl, along with four new poster designs.

Whereas the last Star Wars spin-off movie, Rogue One, went for a more serious and gritty tone, judging by the looks of the promotional material released so far, Solo looks like it will be more of a lighthearted and humorous romp.

Accompanying these trailers are the vibrant teaser posters, which put bold typography at the centre of their design. Masking the visuals of the characters inside the lettering makes use of a trend we've seen before with typography in motion graphics, and its inclusion here sets an extravagant tone for the film.

We're also really enjoying the blend of old and new design elements. A flaking paper background is a striking contrast to the painted images in the sci-fi fonts.

Scroll through the set of four Solo teaser posters by clicking left to right in the gallery below.

Image 1 of 4 Alden Ehrenreich plays Han Solo in the new film Image 2 of 4 Lando Calrissian is played by Donald Glover Image 3 of 4 Emilia Clarke's character is introduced via these posters as Qi'Ra Image 4 of 4 It wouldn't be a Han Solo film without everyone's favourite Wookie

It's important to remember that these aren't the theatrical posters for Solo: A Star Wars Story. Instead, they're a nice bit of extra promotional material that also contain a tidbit of exclusive information by revealing the name of Emilia Clarke's character.

The saturated colours also call to mind the poster of another recent fantasy cinematic epic, Thor: Ragnarok. We're pleased that the posters for Solo take a strong yet simple approach in terms of composition, though, instead of the cluttered photo montages that left us asking if we were in the middle of a movie poster design crisis.

As for the official theatrical poster, we probably won't have to wait long to see that either given that Solo: A Star Wars story is scheduled for release on Memorial Day (28 May 2018).

Related articles: